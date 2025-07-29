Watch: Dubai Waters Regain Life, See Rise In Native Species Under New 'Reef' Initiative

'Dubai Reef', a pioneering purpose-built reef development and one of the largest in the world, is demonstrating significant progress in enhancing marine ecosystems within Dubai's waters.

New underwater footage from the initiative's proof-of-concept site showcases a thriving marine environment, with abundant fish populations and habitats developing around the reef modules.

Surveys at the site indicate a substantial increase in fish populations across 15 native species, including snappers, groupers, and barracuda. Early data suggests a potential 10 per cent increase in marine biodiversity, accompanied by an eightfold increase in fish biomass - clear indicators of the initiative's positive impact on the local ecosystem.

Dubai Reef's first pillar, Marine Habitat Restoration, will see the fabrication and deployment of 20,000 modules across 600 km square of the emirate's waters by 2027, establishing ideal conditions for marine ecosystems to thrive in the years ahead. Since its launch in 2024, 39 per cent of the total reef modules have been fabricated, with 3,660 modules already deployed.

The initiative also includes two additional pillars - Marine Life Rehabilitation and Marine Conservation Research - each contributing to the broader vision of marine conservation and sustainability.

A sustainability initiative by 'Dubai Can', 'Dubai Reef' was launched under the directive of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The initiative is driven by a collaboration of strategic public and private partners, including Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), DP World; Dubai Chambers; Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate; Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC); and Emirates.

Together, they are advancing Dubai's shared sustainability objectives and supporting several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 17- Partnerships.