UAE To Use Customer Complaints To Improve Services, Integrate AI

Waiting less, submitting fewer documents, and completing services with fewer steps: These are the key changes residents can expect as the government moves into the next phase of its zero bureaucracy programme, now powered by generative AI and direct customer feedback.

Officials say the goal is to eliminate digital friction, simplify procedures, and design services around actual user experiences rather than internal processes.

Recommended For You

“Customers are the main drivers of improvement. We're using their feedback to cut unnecessary steps, eliminate redundant approvals, and improve efficiency,” Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As the UAE Ministry of Finance is launching the second phase of its 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' programme, using direct customer feedback and generative AI to simplify government services. The initiative aims to reduce waiting times, cut down on paperwork, and eliminate unnecessary procedures.

As part of the new phase, the Ministry has established a“Customer Council” to identify real-world challenges faced by users and develop practical solutions based on their experiences.

The second phase shifts focus from traditional procedural bottlenecks to issues within digital platforms, including repetitive form submissions, multiple approvals, and document uploads. The Ministry is now integrating generative AI to automate and simplify these interactions.

While specific services were not named, officials said the reforms apply across various federal platforms.

Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said the Ministry is applying lessons from the first phase to deepen reforms in the second.

“We've learned that listening to customers is crucial. In this phase, we're using generative AI to reduce the effort required from the user; no more repetitive form-filling or uploading documents. It's about making services smoother, faster, and more intuitive,” she said.

She added that initial improvements are already visible.“We've seen fewer steps, reduced processing times, and higher customer satisfaction in the first phase. The second cycle will build on that momentum,” she said.

The Ministry will hold three Customer Councils through the year of 2025. Each phase will focus on identifying challenges, redesigning the customer journey using participatory methods, and testing solutions before rollout.

In parallel, the Ministry is also conducting an internal awareness campaign to train staff on streamlining procedures and fostering a culture of efficiency.

The Ministry was recently awarded the 'Zero Government Bureaucracy Award' in the“Engaging People” category, recognising its efforts to integrate customer insights into policy and service improvements.