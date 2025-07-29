Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Flights: Etihad Airways' First Airbus A321LR To Enter Service On August 1

2025-07-29 02:33:20
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Etihad Airways' first Airbus A321LR aircraft is set to enter commercial service on August 1 after undergoing final preparations.

The aircraft will initially operate between Abu Dhabi and Phuket, before expanding to serve destinations including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris, and Zurich.

Etihad Airways' first Airbus A321LR aircraft arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Friday under the flight number EY3210, receiving a spectacular welcome from Etihad employees and key stakeholders who gathered to celebrate this milestone moment.

The arrival of EY3210 supports Etihad's extraordinary growth momentum, with 27 new routes launched or announced this year.

Nine additional A321LR aircraft will arrive throughout 2025, strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub and supporting the airline's Journey 2030 vision of carrying 38 million passengers annually.

