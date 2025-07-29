Exotel Ties Up With Medcare To Launch Intelligent Communication Platform

Exotel, a leading customer engagement platform, has partnered with Medcare-one of the UAE's premier healthcare providers-to successfully implement its automated communication solution.

The collaboration has resulted in significant improvements in appointment management, a reduction in patient no-shows, enhanced staff efficiency, and an overall boost to the patient experience.

By integrating Exotel's intelligent calling and reminder system, Medcare has seen measurable improvements. Monthly no-show rates dropped from 21% to single digit numbers, freeing up valuable appointment slots and driving operational efficiency. More importantly, frontline healthcare staff - especially nurses - have reclaimed significant time for core medical responsibilities, leading to improved documentation compliance and higher patient and doctor satisfaction.

“This solution has been a game-changer. Nurses no longer spend hours calling patients, which means more time for clinical care. We've seen documentation compliance go from 60% to 90%, and patient NPS scores have improved as our team can now focus fully on patient needs,” said Kowshik Bhattacharjee, Head of Service Excellence and Patient Experience at Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.“The automation also helped us bring down our no-show rate from 20% to just 5%-7%, directly impacting our efficiency and revenues.”

Exotel's solution automates appointment reminders using intelligent call routing and multi-touch follow-ups, ensuring patients confirm, cancel, or reschedule their appointments in advance. This not only minimizes scheduling gaps but also enables better resource planning for hospital administrators.

“We're proud to partner with Medcare to support their vision of providing exceptional patient care,” said Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and COO, Exotel.“At Exotel, we believe in creating communication systems that don't just improve operational efficiency-they enable more human, compassionate interactions by freeing up time for what really matters.”

“The streamlined appointment system at Medcare with automated reminders via Voice Automation platform has led to better patient turnout and reduced manual work. A real-time analytics dashboard helps track appointments and patient behavior, enabling smarter decisions”, added Bhatia.

By transforming a previously manual and time-consuming process into an automated, scalable system, Exotel has empowered Medcare to serve patients more effectively while optimizing internal resources. This partnership reflects Exotel's growing presence in the healthcare sector and its vision to power smarter, more empathetic engagement using automation. Exotel provides AI-driven customer engagement and experience solutions, serving over 7,000 clients globally across various industries. The company facilitates more than 25 billion annual conversations through omnichannel platforms, voice, agents, and bots. Its AI-powered solutions support agents, bots, and customers by enhancing interactions with conversational intelligence and optimizing resources to improve customer experience and business operations.