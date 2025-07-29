UAE Approves First Trial Of Self-Driving Baggage Vehicles At Al Maktoum International

The UAE has taken a major step forward in aviation innovation by approving its first trial of autonomous baggage handling vehicles at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

In a joint effort between the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Dubai Airports and dnata, a fleet of self-driving baggage tractors will be tested in real-time airside operations. The move is part of a broader push to modernise airport logistics with cutting-edge technology.

Recommended For You

The GCAA worked closely with dnata and Dubai Airports to deploy the baggage tractors under a special regulatory framework for the trial, ensuring the new tech can operate safely in one of aviation's busiest and most complex areas - ground handling.

“This approval represents a key milestone for aviation in the UAE and reflects our leadership's vision to create a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy," said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"As regulators, we see ourselves as enablers, working to create an environment where cutting-edge technologies can thrive without compromising on safety. We are proud to support initiatives like this that keep the UAE at the forefront of smart mobility in aviation," he added.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at the GCAA, added:“The deployment of autonomous vehicles in a live operational environment demands a clear, robust, and forward-looking regulatory approach. Through our collaboration with dnata and Dubai Airports, we are establishing a framework that ensures both innovation and safety go hand-in-hand. This is not just a technical trial; it is a blueprint for the future of airside operations in the UAE.”

Dubai Airports is fully backing the initiative. Omar Binadai, Chief Technology & Infrastructure Officer of Dubai Airports said,“DWC presents a unique opportunity to support and scale next-generation solutions through close collaboration with partners like dnata and the GCAA. This trial reflects how we are enabling innovation that enhances operational excellence and guest experience, while laying the groundwork for a more responsive and efficient airside environment."

For dnata, the trial is a milestone in its push toward smarter, safer airport services.“The introduction of autonomous vehicles into live baggage operations marks a significant milestone for both dnata and the wider industry.

"It reflects our ongoing commitment to embracing innovation and deploying the latest technology ton enhance safety, efficiency and service quality across our operations," said Jaffar Dawood, dnata's divisional senior vice president for UAE Airport Operations.

The autonomous vehicle trial at DWC forms part of a broader collaboration between dnata and the GCAA to modernise airport ground handling through technology. DWC's status as a major airport of the future, with projected capacity for 260 million passengers annually, makes it an ideal testbed for operational innovation.