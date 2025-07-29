UAE Rents Have Risen By Almost A Quarter Over The Last 10 Years

Rental rates across the UAE have risen by an average of 23.6 per cent over the past ten years, recent data shows.

According to research by Property Finder, a real estate portal, between November 2023 and November 2024, the average rental price increased by 23.6 per cent across the country.

The average rental price increased by 33.0 per cent over five years (November 2019 to November 2024), driven by an influx of expatriates and an increase in rental contracts.

Rental properties continue to be popular across the UAE. For many residents, especially expats, renting offers flexibility without the long-term commitment of ownership.

While property prices have risen in some areas, renting often remains the more affordable option, especially for those prioritising location or lifestyle amenities. Many people also value the convenience of renting, with maintenance typically handled by landlords or property managers. This makes it easier to manage day-to-day life.

However, rental demand tends to vary across the UAE, with certain communities offering these benefits and more.

UAE's top rental hotspots

As of June 2025, Dubai garnered the most searches for apartments for rent on Property Finder. Sharjah and Abu Dhabi ranked second and third, respectively, in terms of page views, according to internal data on Property Finder.

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) has the highest number of page views for apartments for rent among the Dubai communities, with 214,607 page views. Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) stands out with 4,910 listings marked as favorites on Property Finder, more than any other area in the city.

Dubai dominates the market in terms of both rental activity and property availability, showcasing the high demand for apartments for rent in Dubai.

The communities with the most rental properties in Dubai are: JVC (9,092), Business Bay (5,631), Downtown Dubai (5,541) and Dubai Marina (4,933).

Of these popular rental communities, apartments make up an average of 96 per cent of the available units on Property Finder, highlighting the demand for apartments in Dubai.

The average yearly rent across all communities is approximately Dh86,222. Palm Jumeirah stands out as the most expensive community, with an average annual rent of Dh170,000.

Al Nahda, a community in Sharjah, has the lowest average yearly rent at Dh43,000.

Dubai recorded its highest listing at Dh1,500,000 per year and its lowest at Dh28,000. The average rent is Dh90,000.

Abu Dhabi's highest listing is recorded at Dh350,000 per year, and the lowest is Dh27,000. The average rent is Dh82,999.

Rental prices in the UAE have seen strong growth over the short and long term.

“Rental activity across the UAE reflects broader trends that include growing expat populations, economic opportunities, and shifting preferences in housing. Dubai leads in volume and variety, while Sharjah and Abu Dhabi offer competitive alternatives. As 2025 unfolds, renters will continue to look for communities offering the best price, location, and lifestyle,” a statement said.