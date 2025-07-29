Golf Showdown: Northrop & Casey Shine In Jumeirah Pairs Thriller Khaleej Times

Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire course set the stage for a fiercely competitive edition of the Monthly Jumeirah Pairs, sponsored by The Brain & Performance Centre – a DP World Company.

Played in a Pairs Shambles format, the competition took place from the Composite Tees for men and the Forward Tees for women.

Recommended For You

Competition was intense, with a three-way back-nine countback required to determine the podium positions.

However, the standout round of the day came from the winning duo of Harry Northrop and Kieran Casey, who triumphed by two strokes after a round of 12 under par, net 60. Their round featured six consecutive birdies on the front nine, as well as a net eagle on the par-4 15th hole.

Casey said,“The condition of the Fire course was superb, and the Jumeirah Golf Estates Agronomy Team should be proud of their efforts this summer. I cannot imagine it has been easy for them in the heat, but they continue, day in and day out, to present us Members with fantastic playing surfaces and a truly prestigious golf course.”

Thee-way tie

Determining the runners-up was far more contentious, with three pairs tied at 10 under par, net 62 – all delivering impressive performances.

After the back-nine, back-six, back-three, and final-hole countbacks, Richard Green and Martin Stewart, as well as Bradley Valentine and Andrew Turnbull, could not be separated and were declared joint runners-up – a tremendously competitive and close finish for both pairings.

Commiserations went to the father-son duo of Neil and Charles Gallagher, who also shot 10 under par, net 62, but missed the podium by the narrowest of margins.

In the Gross Division, Mark Schoombie and Jacob Wissum delivered a superb performance with their bogey-free round of 66, six under par. The pair claimed victory by two strokes.

The on-course competitions, all sponsored by The Brain and Performance Centre, added another layer of excitement to the day.

Pin Perfect

Half of the Gross-winning pair, Mark Schoombie, won Nearest the Pin on the par-3 8th with a brilliant shot landing just three feet from the hole, setting up partner Wissum for an easy tap-in birdie.

Martin Stewart made his way to the stage for the second time in the evening, claiming Nearest the Pin in Two on the 10th.

Alan McNamara took home the Nearest the Pin prize on the tricky par-3 14th after a superb tee shot that finished just inches from the hole.

Grateful for Support

During the prize presentation, Cameron McWhinnie, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, reflected on the day:“Despite the Dubai summer heat providing a challenge, it is great to see such an attendance for this popular event on the JGE calendar. Special thanks, as always, goes to our sponsor of the Jumeirah Pairs – The Brain & Performance Centre – a DP World Company.”