As the 2025 LIV Golf season nears its dramatic conclusion, the once-controversial tour is showing signs of evolution, flourishing with growing viewership, star performances, and tightened team battles.

With only two individual events remaining before the team finale in Michigan, the stakes have never been higher.

Only Chicago (August 8–10) and Indianapolis (August 15–17) remain on the 14-event LIV schedule, before all 13 teams gear up for the season-ending LIV Golf Team Championship from August 22–24.

Joaquin Niemann, playing for Torque GC, made headlines again last week with his record fifth win of the season at LIV Golf UK by JCB. The Chilean fired rounds of 65, 63, and 68 to finish 17-under-par, securing a three-shot victory and a hefty share of the $25 million purse. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) showed a welcome return to form in second, while rising star Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII) took third, one stroke further back.

How the Season Format Stands

At each event, the top 24 players earn points. Those finishing the season inside the top 24 are guaranteed LIV Golf status for 2026, known as The Lock Zone. Currently, the last man in is Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC).

Players ranked 25–48 fall into The Open Zone. They may retain their place in LIV Golf but are not guaranteed a team contract for next season. Notable names in this bracket include:



Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) – 28

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) – 30

Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC) – 46 Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) – 47

Those placed 49th and below land in The Drop Zone, facing potential relegation unless they secure their spots through the LIV Promotions or other exemptions. Ian Poulter, a key figure in the Majesticks GC setup, currently sits in 51st.

Niemann's dominance continues, leading the Individual Standings ahead of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Team Competition Tightens

In the Team Standings, Legion XIII-powered by consistent finishes-leads the two-time defending champions, Crushers GC, with Fireballs GC in third. The revamped 2025 format, requiring all four players' scores to count over all three days, has rewarded teams with depth and consistency.

UAE-based players, Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) and Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), both look secure for 2026, placed 17th and 21st, respectively in the Individual Rankings. Their teams sit in 11th and 2nd, respectively.

The Road Ahead: OWGR and Legitimacy

The quest for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) recognition remains ongoing. Transparent and credible promotion and relegation systems appear crucial to earning OWGR points. Many observers will be watching closely to see if adjustments are made to help LIV Golf achieve full status.

The LIV Golf Promotions event-along with the Asian Tour's International Series-offers players a pathway into the league, ensuring fresh talent enters the system each season.

As the season hurtles toward its climax, LIV Golf is no longer just an upstart disruptor. It's maturing, and with players like Niemann leading the charge, the story of 2025 is far from finished.

For more details and updates, visit LIVGolf .