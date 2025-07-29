Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fan Told To Cover Pakistan Jersey During India-England Test Khaleej Times

Fan Told To Cover Pakistan Jersey During India-England Test Khaleej Times


2025-07-29 02:32:44
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

As the riveting Test match between India and England played out at Old Trafford in Manchester, a fan wearing a Pakistani cricket team jersey was asked to cover up.

The fan was asked by a member of the Old Trafford Stadium's security staff to cover the shirt.

Recommended For You

The fan named Farooq Nazar, posted a video on social media about the request.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I've been asked by control if you can cover that shirt up, please," the security staff is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video below:

Nazar apparently didn't cover up the jersey despite repeated requests after which a police officer asks them to continue the conversation away from the stands.

Nazar refused to comply and opts to leave the stadium. Lancashire Cricket is said to be investigating the incident.

MENAFN29072025000049011007ID1109858752

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search