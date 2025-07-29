Fan Told To Cover Pakistan Jersey During India-England Test Khaleej Times
As the riveting Test match between India and England played out at Old Trafford in Manchester, a fan wearing a Pakistani cricket team jersey was asked to cover up.
The fan was asked by a member of the Old Trafford Stadium's security staff to cover the shirt.
The fan named Farooq Nazar, posted a video on social media about the request.
"I've been asked by control if you can cover that shirt up, please," the security staff is heard saying in the video.
Watch the video below:
Nazar apparently didn't cover up the jersey despite repeated requests after which a police officer asks them to continue the conversation away from the stands.
Nazar refused to comply and opts to leave the stadium. Lancashire Cricket is said to be investigating the incident.
