Chelsea's Portugal Forward Joao Felix Joins Al Nassr Khaleej Times


2025-07-29 02:32:43
Portugal forward Joao Felix has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Club World Cup winners Chelsea on a two-year contract, the two teams said on Tuesday.

"Let's win together ... Joao Felix is a Nasraoui," Al-Nassr wrote on X, along with a short video of the striker. "I'm here to have fun and win together," the 25-year-old said.

Neither club disclosed any financial details of the deal, but Sky Sports said the transfer could cost up to 43.7 million pounds ($58.17 million), consisting of an initial 26.2 million fee plus 17.5 million in potential add-ons.

Felix moved from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019 when he was only 19 and then joined Chelsea on loan for the 2022-2023 campaign before being loaned to Barcelona the following season. He made a permanent move to Chelsea in August 2024.

After just six months, Chelsea loaned the forward to AC Milan before his latest transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Felix will play alongside Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, who are coached by compatriot Jorge Jesus.

They face Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals on August 19.

