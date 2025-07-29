Chelsea's Portugal Forward Joao Felix Joins Al Nassr Khaleej Times
Portugal forward Joao Felix has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Club World Cup winners Chelsea on a two-year contract, the two teams said on Tuesday.
"Let's win together ... Joao Felix is a Nasraoui," Al-Nassr wrote on X, along with a short video of the striker. "I'm here to have fun and win together," the 25-year-old said.Recommended For You
Neither club disclosed any financial details of the deal, but Sky Sports said the transfer could cost up to 43.7 million pounds ($58.17 million), consisting of an initial 26.2 million fee plus 17.5 million in potential add-ons.
Felix moved from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019 when he was only 19 and then joined Chelsea on loan for the 2022-2023 campaign before being loaned to Barcelona the following season. He made a permanent move to Chelsea in August 2024.
After just six months, Chelsea loaned the forward to AC Milan before his latest transfer to Saudi Arabia.
Felix will play alongside Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, who are coached by compatriot Jorge Jesus.
They face Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals on August 19.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment