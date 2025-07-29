India Coach Gambhir Involved In Heated Verbal Spat With Oval Curator Khaleej Times
India head coach Gautam Gambhir engaged in a heated verbal spat with Lee Fortis, chief curator at The Oval in London, ahead of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.
During India's practice session on Tuesday, Gambhir had a fierce altercation with Lee regarding the practice facilities. As he stepped away, the Indian coach animatedly pointed a finger and mouthed a couple of words. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was seen stepping in, taking Lee away and having a brief conversation with him.
While Kotak appeared to diffuse the situation while explaining their stance, Gambhir, who stood near the nets, pointed his finger towards Lee and furiously said, "You don't tell us what to do."
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate joined Kotak during his conversation with Lee, while Gambhir continued to make his point from the other end. Lee said a couple of words to Gambhir before eventually walking away from the scene.
Lee was quizzed about the entire situation, but he chose to remain tight-lipped while speaking to the reporters and said, "It's not my job to be happy with him. I don't know, you have to ask him."
Kotak, along with a couple of members of the Indian management, were seen trying to explain the situation to an English official. Kotak was the one who spoke for the majority of the period. India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar was also present during the discussion.
