Trump Says He Didn't Discuss UK Plan To Recognise Palestinian State With Starmer

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 29) said he and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not discuss Britain's plan to recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes a number of steps to improve life for Palestinians.

"We never did discuss it," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One.

This statement comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his cabinet that Britain will recognise the state of Palestine in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the "appalling situation" in Gaza and meets other conditions.

"He said that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine in September, before UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a Two State Solution," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Israel said it "rejected" Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement that Britain will recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel acts to end the war in Gaza.

"Israel rejects the statement by the prime minister of the United Kingdom", the foreign ministry posted on X, adding that the move "constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza".