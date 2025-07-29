Trump Says He Didn't Discuss UK Plan To Recognise Palestinian State With Starmer
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 29) said he and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not discuss Britain's plan to recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes a number of steps to improve life for Palestinians.
"We never did discuss it," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One.Recommended For You
This statement comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his cabinet that Britain will recognise the state of Palestine in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the "appalling situation" in Gaza and meets other conditions.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"He said that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine in September, before UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a Two State Solution," the statement said.
Meanwhile, Israel said it "rejected" Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement that Britain will recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel acts to end the war in Gaza.
"Israel rejects the statement by the prime minister of the United Kingdom", the foreign ministry posted on X, adding that the move "constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment