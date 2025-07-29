Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Detects Missile Launch From Yemen, Working To Intercept It


2025-07-29 02:32:20
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Sirens sounded in several Israeli cities, including Jerusalem, on Tuesday as the military said it identified and intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen, while AFP journalists reported hearing booms over Jerusalem.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the (Israeli air force)", the military said in a statement.

