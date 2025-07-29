From Matcha Lattes To Rituals: Dubai's Obsession Grows As Supply Falls Short

Come summer and people in Dubai - as well as around the world - frantically wait for the next big food trend. Last year, the city and many others went gaga over the now-popular Dubai chocolate. While the Dubai chocolate has proved its merit beyond a temporary claim to fame, as buzz still lingers, this summer, Dubai has a new obsession - a green-coloured Japanese elixir - setting the internet off on a 'matcha girlie' frenzy.

Matcha has caught the mainstream imagination of being the go-to summer beverage, in matcha lattes, vanilla foams, coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, mango flavours - you name it - and a matcha version of that drink probably exists in some indie café space in Dubai.

Restaurants, cafés, both big and small, chain and local, have left no stone unturned to adapt matcha into their menu, whether through lattes or cakes and pancakes, making it crystal clear that matcha is the drink this summer.

But as with any surge comes a downside, like last year. Akin to the global pistachio shortage following the uptake in pistachio spreads being used in Dubai chocolate bars worldwide, we've also been hearing of a global matcha shortage.

According to news reports, growers have been struggling in recent months as record-breaking heatwaves have damaged crops. In Kyoto, which produces around a quarter of Japan's tencha (raw material for matcha), the extreme heat has led to poor harvests - even as demand continues to rise.

So, what is fuelling this matcha craze? And are cafés being impacted by the apparent global matcha shortage? We spoke to local matcha communities, cafés and a content creator to dig deeper.

The matcha mo(ve)ment

At the heart of this matcha moment are thriving community spaces, such as Matcha Club - a hidden gem in Al Quoz that has transformed into a full-fledged wellness and lifestyle haven. More than just a café, it's a hub where matcha lovers, padel players, and wellness enthusiasts come together to unwind.

“It all started with a love for padel, greenery, and community,” says Vanessa Melhem from Matcha Club.“We wanted to create a space that brings together wellness, lifestyle, fitness, social connection, and Matcha Club is exactly that.”

And inside Matcha Club is a French-Japanese restaurant named NETTE, serving a menu rooted in mindful eating, and of course, copious amounts of matcha.

At NETTE, ceremonial-grade matcha from HealthNag is the star.“It's super vibrant and smooth, perfect for drinks,” Amina Nizamuddin, NETTE's creative manager, explains.“When it comes to choosing the right matcha, ceremonial-grade is basically the good stuff: better flavour, brighter colour, and no bitterness. Culinary-grade is more for baking and mixing into recipes.”

One of NETTE's best-sellers is the Dirty Matcha - a slightly rebellious blend of matcha, espresso, and milk.“It's the ultimate east-meets-west blend,” Amina adds.“Matcha's slow-release calm with coffee's immediate kick. It's become a favourite for regulars who want the alertness of caffeine without the jitters.”

There was a time when matcha was just that curious green powder reserved for wellness vlogs. Fast-forward to now, and matcha has fully graduated from fad to lifestyle.“It's become part of people's daily rituals,” says Vanessa.“From foodies to athletes to creatives, many are turning to matcha as a consistent and mindful alternative to coffee.”

That mindfulness is also front and centre at Toby's Estate, where the commitment to quality starts with sourcing the best matcha.“We work with trusted suppliers who have deep roots in Japan, which is the birthplace of matcha,” says Faisal Marei, director of operations for Toby's Estate Middle East.“These farms follow traditional methods, harvesting only the youngest leaves and stone-grinding them slowly.”

Their bestselling item? No surprises here: the classic Matcha Latte. But it's what goes into it that counts.“It's prepared with our Toby's Milk, which is a secret house-made blend that enhances, not overpowers, the flavour of our ceremonial matcha,” Faisal explains.“It offers a clean, focused energy that keeps people coming back.

And now, the city's obsession is getting even cooler... literally.“Our most experimental matcha moment yet: it's coming in a can!” Vanessa adds.“We're about to launch our own Matcha Club canned matcha lattes! They'll come in two signature blends (coconut milk and whole milk), with seasonal flavour drops throughout the year.”

Peer-pressure or choice?

Sachi Kumar, a 30-year-old Indian expat and senior communications manager, admits she got into matcha through“peer pressure” from her siblings, but she's not looking back.

“Matcha gives you a slow, steady caffeine release without the crash,” she says.“It's perfect to sip while working or post-gym. It's part of my daily rhythm now.”

When asked what her go-to order is, the content creator responds,“A regular iced matcha latte. But if I'm feeling fancy, I go all in with vanilla foam on top. I absolutely love the one at Toby's Estate, their milk is just stellar. It makes all the difference.”

But not every matcha makeover is a hit.“The Dubai Chocolate Matcha Latte? Total miss for me,” she laughs.“There's way too much going on! Matcha is best when it's clean, simple, and not trying to be something it's not.”

And when it comes to the 'matcha girlie' personality-type, she doesn't mind the stereotype.“If you drink matcha, you probably do Pilates, romanticise your life with a daily routine, and definitely own at least one pastel-coloured water tumbler. It's a whole vibe, and I'm absolutely here for it.”

Global matcha shortage

While matcha continues to enjoy its virality, there's a deeper challenge taking shape behind the scenes. As global demand soars, supply isn't always keeping up, and for cafés committed to doing it right, that means walking a fine line between staying stocked and staying true.

“As matcha continues to grow in popularity worldwide, sourcing high-quality matcha consistently can be a challenge,” says Vanessa from Matcha Club.“With increased demand, it's important to stay mindful of where and how it's produced.”

The how being crucial here. The best matcha doesn't come from mass production but from small, sustainable farms in Japan that rely on time-honoured cultivation methods. At NETTE, the team ensures it only works with a supplier known for its transparency and ethics. But even with the right partnerships, they're feeling the squeeze.

“As global demand for premium matcha rises, so do the challenges in sourcing sustainably,” says Amina.“HealthNag works directly with small farmers who uphold traditional growing methods, but climate change and limited yields do impact supply and cost. We've also noticed a growing amount of low-grade matcha entering the market, which can create confusion for consumers.”

For these cafés, educating the customer is also part of the responsibility.“We've chosen to prioritise quality and sustainability, even if it means a slightly higher price point. We believe in educating our customers on why it matters because when matcha is grown and processed with care, you can taste and feel the difference.”

Faisal from Toby's Estate has also witnessed first-hand just how rapidly the market is shifting.“Sourcing true ceremonial-grade matcha is becoming more challenging as global demand is skyrocketing,” he explains.“We're committed to maintaining the highest standards, which means only working with trusted suppliers who have direct relationships with farms in Japan that follow time-honoured, sustainable cultivation and processing methods.”

In fact, Toby's Estate made the bold decision earlier this year to temporarily discontinue their matcha offerings rather than compromise.“Our supply chain is more sensitive to seasonal yields and logistics. But that's non-negotiable. Our customers trust us to serve the real thing, and we are sincere about protecting the authenticity and sustainability of what we offer.”

With demand booming, the market has been flooded with diluted, low-grade options, often labelled as ceremonial when they're not. For discerning consumers, this can be confusing and for cafés trying to satisfy these consumers, it's a minefield.

Still, the lifestyle shows no signs of slowing down. As Amina puts it,“Matcha has become a ritual for a lot of people. Whether it's part of a wellness routine or just a favourite mid-morning pick-me-up, it's clear that matcha is here to stay.”