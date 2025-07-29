UAE: Man Gets Dh300,000 In Criminal Case, Appeal For More Rejected By Top Court

The UAE's Court of Cassation has rejected an appeal filed by a man seeking a higher compensation amount after already being awarded damages in a case linked to a previous criminal conviction.

The case began when the first respondent was found guilty in a criminal case by the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court. As part of the verdict, the court ordered the respondent to pay the victim (now the appellant) Dh51,000 as interim compensation.

Later, the victim filed a civil lawsuit requesting further compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the harmful act committed by the first respondent. The civil court reviewed the case and awarded him a total of Dh300,000.

The court's verdict does not mention the exact nature of the crime committed and only cites Criminal Case No. 111/2024. It also refrains from specifying the harm caused to the victim, referring only generally to material and moral damages.

The appellant then tried to challenge this ruling, hoping for a higher amount. However, the Court of Cassation upheld the original judgment, stating that the Dh300,000 award was fair and based on solid evidence. The court also noted that criminal judgments are final in terms of proving the facts and cannot be re-examined in civil court.

During the final ruling on July 23, the Court of Cassation found that the appellant's objections were merely disputes about how the trial court evaluated the evidence, which is not a valid ground for cassation.

Since the appeal lacked valid legal grounds, the court dismissed the case, ordered the appellant to pay court fees and expenses, and confiscated the appeal insurance.

The ruling simply affirms that the trial court evaluated the damage and found the compensation of Dh300,000 to be appropriate and justified, based on the documents and legal reasoning.