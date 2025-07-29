UAE Most Promising To Find Job, Nearly Half Of Employers Plan To Hire In Q3

The UAE is the most promising place to find a job globally as nearly half, 48 per cent, of employers plan to hire in the third quarter of 2025, according to a study released by ManpowerGroup.

The global study - which covered 40,671 employers across 42 countries, asking them about their third quarter hiring intentions - found that India is the second most promising market for job-seekers with 42 per cent firms planning to hire followed by Costa Rica (41 per cent), Brazil (33 per cent), the Netherlands and the US (30 per cent each), Guatemala and Ireland 29 per cent each) and China and Mexico (28 per cent each).

Hungary, Romania and Hong Kong are the weakest markets for candidates seeking jobs in the third quarter of this year.

The UAE job market has grown exponentially over the past four years due to the growth of the population in the country. Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have attracted professionals and millionaires from around the world, attracted by zero income tax, low other taxes and safety and security.

The forecast by ManpowerGroup reflects recent studies which showed the UAE employment market performing very strongly in 2025.

According to Cooper Fitch, the UAE led job growth among GCC countries in the second quarter of 2025, with a 4 per cent increase in hiring.

"There's been a noticeable surge, especially in industries like financial services, finance, real estate, and AI. Companies are now actively building teams focused on implementation rather than just developing strategies," said Cooper Fitch.

ManpowerGroup findings revealed that 40 per cent of employers are anticipating an increase in hiring, while 16 per cent plan to cut workforce. Around 42 per cent plan no change in workforce, and one per cent are unsure.

More than one third - 37 per cent - of the companies said they're hiring to create more jobs, while 27 per cent are hiring for new ventures.

It found that 27 per cent of employers plan to hire between 1,000 and 5,000 workers; 27 per cent above 5,000 staff; 26 per cent between 250 and 999; 25 per cent between 50 and 249; 16 per cent between 10 and 49; and 16 per cent firms with fewer than 10 employees.

Most of the new recruitment will take place in transport, logistics, automotive, energy and utilities, consumer goods and services sectors.