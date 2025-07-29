Heaviest Rainfall In 27 Years: How Fujairah Battled Floods On This Day, 3 Years Ago

Today, three years ago, Fujairah saw unprecedented flooding as residents waded through thigh-deep waters after the emirate experienced the heaviest rainfall in 27 years .

The leaders of the nation came together to battle the unforeseen circumstances, ordering the army to support rescue efforts. Around 900 people were rescued after flash floods hit the Northern Emirates, while over 3,897 individuals were placed in temporary shelters in Fujairah and Sharjah.

Following two days of incessant rains, Fujairah's port station recorded 255.2mm of water, the highest in the UAE during July. While the second highest was recorded in Masafi which was 209.7mm and the third highest was noted in Fujairah Airport with 187.9mm of rain.

It wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving residents stranded, as they headed to hotels - many of which had hiked their prices amid a rise in demand.

In the days that followed, cars could be seen overturned after being swept away by the floods. In the video below, recovery companies can be seen attempting to clear vehicles that had been washed away.

The UAE's Ministry of Interior had said that seven people of Asian descent were confirmed dead in the wake of the floods . In a statement, Brigadier General Dr Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, director-general of the Ministry of Interior Federal Central Operations, said,“We regret to inform you that six people of Asian nationalities have been found dead due to the floods in the Emirates.”

“The Ministry of Interior offers its condolences to the families of the victims,” he added.