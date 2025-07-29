Heaviest Rainfall In 27 Years: How Fujairah Battled Floods On This Day, 3 Years Ago
Today, three years ago, Fujairah saw unprecedented flooding as residents waded through thigh-deep waters after the emirate experienced the heaviest rainfall in 27 years .
The leaders of the nation came together to battle the unforeseen circumstances, ordering the army to support rescue efforts. Around 900 people were rescued after flash floods hit the Northern Emirates, while over 3,897 individuals were placed in temporary shelters in Fujairah and Sharjah.Recommended For You
Following two days of incessant rains, Fujairah's port station recorded 255.2mm of water, the highest in the UAE during July. While the second highest was recorded in Masafi which was 209.7mm and the third highest was noted in Fujairah Airport with 187.9mm of rain.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving residents stranded, as they headed to hotels - many of which had hiked their prices amid a rise in demand.
In the days that followed, cars could be seen overturned after being swept away by the floods. In the video below, recovery companies can be seen attempting to clear vehicles that had been washed away.
The UAE's Ministry of Interior had said that seven people of Asian descent were confirmed dead in the wake of the floods . In a statement, Brigadier General Dr Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, director-general of the Ministry of Interior Federal Central Operations, said,“We regret to inform you that six people of Asian nationalities have been found dead due to the floods in the Emirates.”
“The Ministry of Interior offers its condolences to the families of the victims,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment