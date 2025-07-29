Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KT Plus 150: New Set Of Expert Judges Join The Hunt For Exceptional Talent


2025-07-29 02:31:47
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The KT Plus 150 list is all set to bring to the forefront the most talented achievers under 40, across 15 industries. To be launched in Q4 this year, this Khaleej Times initiative will celebrate 150 individuals in the UAE, who are making waves in their respective fields, be it tech, healthcare or sports.

At the centre of this initiative is a panel of expert judges who will be picking out the best among the nominees. Each judge comes with their industry knowledge to the table, playing a key role in selecting outstanding achievers for this list.

Recommended For You

The list of judges already includes Ali Al Ali, horse racing strategist; John Wilson, media & entertainment expert; Emily Mottolese, visionary designer behind the iconic Burj Khalifa; serial entrepreneur Mona Kattan, strategist and communicator Miki Hirasawa, super-influencer Mr Taster aka Hubert Sepidnam, entrepreneur Amira Sajwani, educator Poonam Bhojani and Saeed Al Taher, Secretary-General of the UAE Esports Federation.

Four more inspiring innovators have now joined the panel. Find out who they are here:

You can contribute to this search for achievers by casting your vote to choose the next generation of changemakers . Nominations are now open, and the winners will be announced on September 15.

MENAFN29072025000049011007ID1109858723

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search