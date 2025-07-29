KT Plus 150: New Set Of Expert Judges Join The Hunt For Exceptional Talent

The KT Plus 150 list is all set to bring to the forefront the most talented achievers under 40, across 15 industries. To be launched in Q4 this year, this Khaleej Times initiative will celebrate 150 individuals in the UAE, who are making waves in their respective fields, be it tech, healthcare or sports.

At the centre of this initiative is a panel of expert judges who will be picking out the best among the nominees. Each judge comes with their industry knowledge to the table, playing a key role in selecting outstanding achievers for this list.

The list of judges already includes Ali Al Ali, horse racing strategist; John Wilson, media & entertainment expert; Emily Mottolese, visionary designer behind the iconic Burj Khalifa; serial entrepreneur Mona Kattan, strategist and communicator Miki Hirasawa, super-influencer Mr Taster aka Hubert Sepidnam, entrepreneur Amira Sajwani, educator Poonam Bhojani and Saeed Al Taher, Secretary-General of the UAE Esports Federation.

Four more inspiring innovators have now joined the panel.

You can contribute to this search for achievers by casting your vote to choose the next generation of changemakers . Nominations are now open, and the winners will be announced on September 15.