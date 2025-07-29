Dubai Police Recover Dh1.1 Million Jewellery Bag With Help Of Bangladesh Officials

Dubai Police have returned a bag containing around Dh1.1 million jewellery to a resident after he lost it in another country.

The incident took place when the Dubai resident, a jeweller, travelled to a GCC country to participate in a jewellery exhibition. He carried four bags containing precious diamond pieces worth around Dh1.1 million.

Upon arrival at his destination, the jeweller was shocked to discover that one of the bags in his possession did not belong to him.

The resident immediately returned to the UAE the same day and filed a report with the General Department of Airport Security. A specialised investigation team was formed, which discovered that a Bangladeshi traveller had mistakenly taken the jeweller's bag during security checks, believing it to be his own due to their striking similarity.

The traveller then flew back to Bangladesh, while the jeweller had unknowingly picked up the other man's similar-looking bag.

Dubai Police initiated the required legal and administrative measures. Through direct coordination with the UAE Embassy in Dhaka and the relevant Bangladeshi authorities, the jewellery bag was successfully located and returned to the owner in the UAE.

In response to the situation, the jeweller expressed heartfelt thanks to Dubai Police, saying,“I truly don't know how to find the words to express my appreciation. Your remarkable attention to detail and sincere commitment to making people happy are beyond commendable.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Police commended Bangladeshi authorities, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to strengthening international partnerships in policing and law enforcement.