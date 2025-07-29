UAE: Body Of Second Indian Woman Who Died By Suicide To Be Repatriated Tonight

The mortal remains of Athulya Shekar, a 30-year-old Indian woman who was found dead in her Sharjah apartment on July 19, will be repatriated to her country tonight. The body will be flown to Kerala on an Air Arabia flight at 8.30pm, social workers from the Indian Association Sharjah confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Her sister and brother-in-law will accompany the body on the flight. Social workers said all legal formalities have been completed, and the family is expected to receive the mortal remains soon. The final rites will be held tomorrow, July 30, in her hometown.

Recommended For You

The Keralite had been living in the UAE for the past few years with her husband, but her young daughter lives in India. She had recently celebrated her birthday and was preparing to start a new job when the incident took place.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities said Athulya was found hanging in her apartment, and the forensic report confirmed it was a case of suicide by hanging . Following her death, cases were registered against her husband in India. A lookout notice has been issued, and he will be taken into custody upon arrival in India, according to social workers familiar with the matter.

Social workers said that the charges against the husband include intentionally inflicting serious injury using a dangerous object, unlawful confinement, and domestic cruelty by a husband or his kin. He has also been booked for the Dowry Prohibition Act, which criminalises the giving, receiving, or demanding of dowry.

Previously, the husband had spoken to media outlets, claiming he was not present at the flat when the incident took place.

The couple was reportedly facing personal and legal issues. Her family had raised concerns about her wellbeing in the past and is now pursuing legal action from India. They have also released videos alleging that Athulya was being tortured by her husband.

The family also claimed that a case had been filed against the husband shortly after their marriage in 2014. Athulya moved to the UAE two years ago. Despite the reconciliation, there were reported instances after she arrived in Sharjah where she contacted the police.

However, no official case was registered.

Social workers from the Indian Association Sharjah, assisting the family, said her sudden death has left the community in shock.“The family has been going through a lot. We have done our best to support them during this difficult time. Now that the repatriation is happening, we hope they can finally perform the last rites and find some peace,” said a representative from the Indian Association Sharjah.

Over a week before Athulya's death, a 31-year-old Indian woman and her toddler were also found dead in her apartment , raising serious concerns about the well-being of residents facing family-related challenges.

Taking into account these tragic incidents, Sharjah authorities, in collaboration with the Indian Association in Sharjah, initiated a support mechanism aimed at early intervention in domestic disputes and abuse cases. Starting the first week of August, IAS will launch weekly confidential counselling sessions every Saturday at its premises. These one-on-one sessions will be held in complete privacy, coordinated with the Indian Consulate and relevant Sharjah departments.

Indian Association Sharjah president Nizar Thalangara told Khaleej Times that experienced counsellors from the two IAS-managed schools, along with former association members, will be part of the panel.“There are people to listen to you. You can come to us,” he said, encouraging individuals to register through any IAS member or at the reception desk.

Cases involving legal complications, such as refusal to issue or renew passports, domestic violence, job-related disputes, and custody battles, will be referred to the appropriate authorities, including the Indian Consulate and legal experts.