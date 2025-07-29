Sharjah Extends New Govt Employee Probation Period To 9 Months

The probation period for new government employees in Sharjah has been extended from six to nine months, under updated human resources regulations aimed at giving Emirati staff more time to prove their capabilities on the job.

The additional three-month extension can be approved by the hiring entity and will apply from the date of appointment.

This came as Sharjah introduced a new executive regulation under the Human Resources Law, applying to all government employees in the emirate.

“The regulations take into account humanitarian conditions and community needs, which has always been the guiding principle of the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, when drafting any legislation,” stated Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, head of Sharjah's Human Resources Department.

The updated policies require government bodies to prepare organisational structure projects and submit them to specialised committees for review and approval.“Most departments have approved their organisational structures, with only a few remaining,” Al Zaabi noted. A manual for job descriptions and classification will also be issued, managed centrally by the Human Resources Department.

The regulation emphasises supporting Emirati employment by covering coded or newly created job grades for citizens and children of Emirati mothers, provided job requirements are met.“This is an advantage to support Emirati employment,” Al Zaabi explained.

The new rules also provide clear principles and procedures for hiring people with disabilities.“The Ruler has always ensured that Sharjah gives attention to people of determination, providing them with support in various fields, including education,” he said.

Al Zaabi highlighted the growing number of qualified people of determination holding bachelor's and master's degrees, with some completing doctoral studies.“We have granted them advantages in government employment and provided suitable work environments to help them perform their duties with ease, as recommended by the Ruler.”

Abdullah added that the regulations were drafted by experienced national HR professionals with input from government entities in Sharjah.

The revised regulations also introduce several new internal committees across government departments, including ones dedicated to emergencies and crises, employee complaints, and disciplinary matters.

These include a Disciplinary Committee, a Grievances and Complaints Committee, and an Emergency and Crisis Committee, each made up of at least three members. A Supreme Human Resources Committee has also been established to review legislation, assess HR cases, and make recommendations on matters referred by the Executive Council or Ruler of Sharjah.