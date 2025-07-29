Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Promoted To Lieutenant General In The UAE Armed Forces

In a landmark decision, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has issued a federal decree promoting Sheikh Hamdan.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is now the Lieutenant General.

This decision comes just over a year after he joined the UAE's federal government and was made the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan graduated from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, one of the world's finest military academies.

Since his appointment last year, Sheikh Hamdan has taken an active role in leading the UAE's defence sector during a period of regional and global developments.

In February 2025, he attended the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), where he met with defence officials from Kazakhstan and Kuwait to discuss training, coordination and international collaboration. In March, during Ramadan, he shared Iftar with national service recruits at Sweihan Training Centre in Abu Dhabi, commending their discipline and describing national service as a pillar of unity and strength

Two months later, he visited Al Dhafra Air Base to review military units, assess readiness, and highlight the technological advancement of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.