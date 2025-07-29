Karisma Kapoor Not Involved In Late Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Inheritance, Say Sources

Days after swirling reports suggested that Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was seeking a share in the estate of her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur, sources close to the actress have shut down the speculation.

Karisma, who was married to the late industrialist from 2003 to 2016, has“no involvement or stake” in the property or inheritance matters following his untimely demise, clarified insiders close to the actress.

Recommended For You

“She is not involved in any inheritance or property-related matters in any way. The children are the rightful heirs and will receive what is due to them. Karisma's focus right now is only the well-being of her children,” the source said, as quoted by ETimes.

The clarification comes amid heightened media scrutiny and social media chatter about the distribution of Sunjay Kapur's assets after his sudden death on June 12, 2025, during a polo match in London.

While Karisma has been entirely uninvolved, tensions appear to be rising within the Kapur household.

In a fresh development, Priya Sachdev Kapur - Sunjay's second wife - was officially appointed as a non-executive director at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) following a shareholder vote at the annual general meeting held on July 25. Sona Comstar, one of India's prominent auto component manufacturers, confirmed Priya's appointment in a regulatory filing. The decision comes shortly after the company's board named Jeffery Mark Overly as the new chairman, succeeding Sunjay Kapur.

However, not everyone in the family is on board. In a letter dated July 24 addressed to the board of Sona Comstar, Rani Kapur - Sunjay's mother and the former chairperson of the Sona Group - accused unnamed individuals of leveraging the family's grief for personal gain.

She alleged that during a time of mourning, certain parties made moves to“wrest control and usurp the family legacy,” casting a shadow over the recent corporate changes. While she did not name anyone directly, the timing of the appointments and the tone of her letter hint at a growing rift in the family business.

Despite the estate speculation, Karisma Kapoor's only concern at the moment, according to those close to her, is ensuring stability for her two children with Sunjay. The couple shares daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Sources confirmed that the children are“rightful heirs” and will receive their due share, but Karisma herself is not making any legal or financial claims.