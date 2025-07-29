Maanyata Wishes Husband Sanjay Dutt On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 66th birthday on July 29. Maanyata, the Agneepath star's wife, described him as an "amazing person" and a "protective father".

To mark the occasion, Maanyata took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for Dutt, along with a video.

Referring to the actor as her saiyaara, Maanyata extended her love and greetings to Dutt.

"Every day with you is a gift, but today we celebrate the amazing person you are. Celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage and love. You're my rock, my best friend, a protective father, the guiding star and the love of my life...I'm so grateful for every smile, every laugh, and every moment we've shared. Endlessly grateful to God for "YOU" in our lives, we love you always and ever. God bless you with the best of the best blessings," she wrote.

The post featured a video that opens with a clip of the couple on their vacation, set against a backdrop of mountains and snow. It was followed by multiple pictures of Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata, as well as a few with their kids, Shahraan and Iqra.

Hopping onto the Saiyaara trend, Maanyata added the film's title track to her post.

Maanyata also gave a glimpse into the actor's late-night birthday celebrations. The family were headed to a special dinner, following which they held an intimate cake-cutting ceremony.

The couple got married in 2008 after two years of dating. They first registered their marriage in Goa and then had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. Sanjay and Maanyata are parents to twins, son Shahraan and daughter Iqra, who were born in 2010. The actor was previously married to Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour.

He has a daughter, Trishala, from the marriage.

Dutt has quite a busy slate ahead. He has Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab and the Kannada film KD - The Devil in the pipeline.