Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro's Comedy Film 'Meet The Parents 4' Gets A New Title
The Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro starrer Meet the Parents 4 has officially been renamed Focker in Law, reported Variety.
The fourth instalment of the series will also star Blythe Danner, Teri Polo and Owen Wilson, with singer Ariana Grande joining the cast.
The new film's title references the surname of Stiller's character, Greg Focker, in the film.
In the original movie, Stiller's character endures a lot of painfully awkward hijinks while visiting his girlfriend's parents for the first time.
Meet the Parents, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, became a box office blockbuster with $330 million (Dh1.2 billion) worldwide.
This comedy film then spawned two commercially successful sequels: 2004's Meet the Fockers (which introduced Greg's parents, Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman) and 2010's Little Fockers.
Stiller teased the next instalment during a 25th anniversary screening of Meet the Parents, saying they only returned because they found an "organic reason" to revisit these characters, reported Variety.
"What spurred the idea is that I'm the age that Bob was when we did the first movie. It felt like a mirror to the first film, where one of my kids is thinking about introducing his person to the family," Stiller was quoted as saying by Variety.
De Niro revealed he's read the screenplay, though he stopped short of offering any plot details. "The script is really fun. I'm looking forward to it," he said.
Focker in Law is directed by John Hamburg. It is slated to hit theatres on November 25, 2026.
