CSP Associates Acquires Majority Stake In Tamarack Defense, Leader In Market Data And Analytics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSP Associates ("CSP"), a leading M&A advisory firm known for its expertise in aerospace, defense, and government services, today announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Tamarack Defense ("TD"), an AI-driven market analytics firm known for building high-quality military equipment forecasts across all international markets for investors, consultancies, and multinational corporations. The move adds elite in-house global forecasting and strategic modeling capabilities to CSP's renowned strategy, forecasting, and commercial diligence platform, and opens a new line of revenue for the firm.

"This is about competitive edge and futureproofing CSP's business for the next decade," said Eric Chase, Senior Managing Director, CSP Associates. "Particularly in the age of AI, investment firms and companies competing in the global defense market need high-quality data to make the best decisions. Data is the oil of the 21st century, and Tamarack's industry-leading proprietary data, technology, and forecasting capabilities give CSP's clients and Tamarack's customers a significant competitive advantage."

TD's customizable forecasts support strategic positioning, acquisition planning, and new market entry decisions across the defense industrial base. CSP will integrate those tools into both diligence and growth strategy engagements for its clients. Current TD clients can expect greater capabilities and new analytics products from the combined entity.

"In an age of constant disruption, our customers, which include well-known defense primes and investors, find that having reliable, independent, and functional third-party data, particularly about the international markets, is incredibly valuable for decision-making." said Theo Egan, Co-Founder, Tamarack Defense. "Joining forces with CSP allows us to better support our quickly growing customer base while scaling our offerings and helping CSP deliver a diligence experience that's faster, smarter, and purpose-built for complex defense and dual-use markets."

TD's Co-Founders, Theo Egan and Logan Slone, will rejoin CSP as Managing Directors, after departing the firm in early 2023 to start Tamarack Defense.

About CSP Associates: CSP Associates ("CSP") is a leading global provider of strategic and transaction advisory services to corporate clients, private equity sponsors, and institutional lenders active in the aerospace, defense, and government services industries. Established in 1982, CSP has over 40 years of experience in innovating and continuously refining a transaction diligence product that is widely recognized for its objectivity, analytical rigor, and creativity. CSP has supported hundreds of clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia in more than 1,500 transaction advisory engagements-representing more than $100 billion of completed transaction enterprise value-and is engaged to support more than 50 transactions each year.

About Tamarack Defense : Tamarack Defense is a rapidly growing leader in military program, platform, and equipment forecasting, leveraging proprietary data toolsets, cutting-edge analytical disciplines, and new technologies to improve outcomes across the global defense industry. Tamarack Defense's forecasting services support numerous stakeholders in the market, including investors, consultancies, and multinational corporations.

