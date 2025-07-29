Inventhelp Inventor Develops Backpack-Style Window Cleaning Device (TRO-1389)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and more efficient means of cleaning window surfaces, and without the hassle of carrying a separate bucket," said an inventor, from Virmilion Bay, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SQUEEGIE GENIE. My design would provide a more effective cleaning aid for household, vehicle, and commercial windows."
The patent-pending invention provides a backpack-style device that would ease the task of cleaning windows. In doing so, it would automatically dispense a cleaning liquid. It also offers a clean, dry finish. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicle owners, commercial window cleaners, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1389, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
