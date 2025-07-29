Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) Investors After Class Action Filing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against(“Sable” or the“Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded securities of Sable between(the“Class Period”), including on or traceable to the Company's May 2025 secondary public offering. Berger Montague PC is investigating claims that defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning the status of Sable's oil production

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Sable securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 26, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Sable, headquartered in Houston, engages in offshore oil and gas operations. According to the complaint, defendants represented to investors that Sable had restarted oil production off the coast of California when, in fact, it had not. These alleged misrepresentations caused the Company's stock price to be artificially inflated, and investors were harmed when the truth was belatedly revealed.

If you are a Sable investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

