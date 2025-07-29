Portugal Battles To Contain Wildfires

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Lisbon: Almost 2,000 firefighters battled Tuesday to contain forest blazes across Portugal that have led to almost the whole country being put on high alert for fires.

Ten major fires blazed with two in the north and three in the centre of the country causing most concern.

Some 600 firefighters sought to control a blaze in a eucalyptus forest in the Arouca municipality of central Portugal.

"This is currently the fire on which we are concentrating all efforts and reinforcements," Mario Silvestre, head of the National Authority for Civil Protection, told a press conference.

Hundreds more battled a blaze near the central town of Penamacor and one on a mountain at Ponte da Barca near the northern border with Spain. Four Spanish water carrying planes joined the effort on Monday.

In all, 26 firefighting aircraft were in the air, civil protection officials said.

The Ponte da Barca fire, which started on Saturday, forced the evacuation of some people to a local church and burned nearly 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres) of land, according to preliminary estimates.

Authorities said the fires could worsen in coming days because of the heat.

"The only factor that we will be able to control in the coming days ... is human behaviour," said Silvestre.

Like many countries, Portugal faces wildfires every summer. Experts say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of droughts and fires around the world.