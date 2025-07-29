Russia To Face New US Sanctions Unless Ends Ukraine War In 10 Days: Trump
Aboard Air Force One: US President Donald Trump said his deadline for Russia to end the fighting in Ukraine or face new sanctions will be in 10 days from Tuesday.
"Ten days from today," Trump told reporters when asked what the exact deadline would be.
Trump -- flying back from Britain to Washington -- had already said on Monday that he was reducing a previous ultimatum of 50 days to between 10 and 12 days, but his latest comments indicated an apparently firm date at the end of next week.
Trump said that he had not heard from Putin on his threat. "I haven't had any response. It's a shame," he said.
And the Republican appeared to play down the effect of his planned actions.
"We're going to put on tariffs and stuff," he said, but "I don't know if it's going to effect Russia because obviously he wants to keep the war going."
