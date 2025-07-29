Clayton Janitorial Service Company Launches Website To Serve Growing Business Community

Crystal Clean Dream Team upgrades digital presence to connect with new commercial clients in rapidly developing area.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crystal Clean Dream Team , a Clayton/Cloverdale-based cleaning company operating since 2013, today announced the launch of its new professional website at crystalcleandreamteam. The digital upgrade comes as the company positions itself to better serve the growing number of businesses seeking reliable cleaning services partnerships in Surrey's rapidly developing Clayton and Cloverdale neighborhoods.

Founded by Albina Shala in 2013, Crystal Clean Dream Team has witnessed Clayton/Cloverdale's transformation from a quieter suburban area to one of Surrey's most active development zones. The company has adapted its services over the past five to six years to meet increasing demand for post-construction cleaning and ongoing janitorial service as new commercial buildings, office complexes, and retail spaces have opened throughout the area.

"Our old website was just kind of there," said Albina Shala, owner of Crystal Clean Dream Team. "But as Clayton and Cloverdale have grown, we're seeing so many new businesses that need reliable janitorial service partners. They expect to find us online and understand what we offer. This new website finally matches the quality of service we've been providing for over a decade."

The website launch addresses a competitive local market where numerous cleaning companies vie for contracts with new businesses. Crystal Clean Dream Team differentiates itself through what Shala describes as a "friend-like partnership" approach, emphasizing affordable rates and personal relationships with clients rather than corporate-style service contracts.

The timing reflects broader economic trends in Clayton and Cloverdale, where ongoing construction has created steady demand for specialized post-construction cleaning services alongside traditional janitorial service needs. Local business owners in the area have increasingly sought cleaning partners who understand the unique challenges of operating in a rapidly developing neighborhood, from construction dust affecting adjacent properties to coordinating services around ongoing development projects.

"We've been part of this community's growth since 2013," Shala explained. "New business owners want to work with someone who knows the area and can be a real partner, not just another vendor. The new website helps us connect with those businesses and show them what that partnership looks like."

The website features detailed information about Crystal Clean Dream Team's janitorial service offerings, including regular commercial cleaning, post-construction cleanup, and specialized services for different business types. It also provides easier access for potential clients to request quotes and learn about the company's approach to building long-term business relationships.

Crystal Clean Dream Team serves both residential and commercial clients throughout Surrey, with particular expertise in the Clayton and Cloverdale areas. The company's services include standard janitorial service, deep cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and specialized Clayton janitorial services for new developments.

About Crystal Clean Dream Team

Crystal Clean Dream Team has provided cleaning services in Surrey's Clayton and Cloverdale neighborhoods since 2013. Founded by Albina Shala, the company specializes in building long-term partnerships with local businesses through reliable janitorial service and personalized customer care. The company has grown alongside Clayton and Cloverdale's development boom, adapting its services to meet the evolving needs of the area's expanding business community.

Contact Information: Crystal Clean Dream Team Albina Shala, Owner Website: crystalcleandreamteam Service Areas: Clayton, Cloverdale, Surrey, Greater Vancouver Area

For more information about janitorial service options or to schedule a consultation, visit the company's new website or contact them through the online inquiry form.

Albina Shala

Crystal Clean Dream Team

+1 604-771-4739

...

