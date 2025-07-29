Assam Rifles Pays Tribute To Three Fallen Heroes In Solemn Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, July 29 (IANS) Assam Rifles on Tuesday held a grand wreath laying ceremony to honour the three courageous soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation's security during a complex search operation in Manipur in 2020, officials said.

The ceremony paid homage to the valour and ultimate sacrifice of Havildar late Pranay Kalita, Rifleman late Ratan Salam and Rifleman late Methna Konyak, whose exceptional bravery averted greater tragedy on that fateful day on July 29, 2020, at Sajik Tampak in Chandel district, bordering Myanmar.

A defence spokesman said that the operation at Sajik Tampak had been launched to neutralise insurgent threats and sanitise the area. While returning from their mission, the team, comprising one Junior Commissioned Officer and 14 other ranks, came under sudden attack in the evening. Insurgents targeted the group using a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device, followed by a heavy barrage of firepower including sophisticated assault rifles and lathode grenades, he said.

Despite sustaining grievous injuries, Havildar Pranay Kalita, Rifleman Ratan Salam and Rifleman Methna Konyak responded with extraordinary composure and grit. Their swift and resolute counter-fire forced the insurgents to withdraw in haste, ultimately saving the lives of their comrades and underscoring the indomitable spirit of the Assam Rifles.

Attendees at Tuesday's ceremony included senior officials and troops who gathered to remember the fallen, reflecting with pride on their courage, resolute duty and unwavering selflessness. Wreaths were laid in a poignant act of remembrance, and tributes were paid with a Guard of Honour, reinforcing the values of sacrifice and dedication that remain the bedrock of India's security forces.

Further underscoring its commitment to the families of those who serve, Assam Rifles also honoured the Veer Naris of Havildar late Pranay Kalita, Rifleman late Ratan Salam and Rifleman late Methna Konyak with a heartfelt felicitation. The recognition served as a reminder that the strength and sacrifices of military families are an inseparable part of the nation's collective resolve.

This ceremony not only commemorated the courage of the men who laid down their lives for national security but also reaffirmed Assam Rifles' steadfast commitment to honouring the legacy of its brave hearts, supporting their families and upholding the ideals of duty and service to the nation, the spokesman added.