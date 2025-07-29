Maha Ministers Under Fire Due To Controversies Bailed Out, Won't Resign For Now

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday jointly decided to bail out ministers who were hogging the headlines for sparking controversies.

The trio has decided not to seek the resignations of such ministers despite strong demand from the opposition and various organisations. Instead, the ministers have been reprimanded and asked to focus on their departmental work and not to make statements that may stoke controversy.

The ministers, who have thereby got a new lease of life, included agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate, school education minister Dadaji Bhuse, social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat, soil and water conservation minister Sanjay Rathod and minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam.

Kokate, who has been under fire for playing rummy in the state council and terming the government a beggar, separately met Pawar and NCP national president Manikrao Kokate and argued his case. Pawar has reportedly rapped him for sparking controversies and asked him not to repeat it.

A senior MahaYuti minister said,“The Chief Minister has asked all ministers not to speak to the press and media and avoid making controversial comments that may dent the government's image and wash out its good work. These ministers will not have to resign, but they will continue to hold the ministries allocated and work, laying focus on departmental works.”

Kokate had made a controversial statement a few months ago while talking about the crop insurance of farmers. He had commented,“Nowadays, even beggars do not take a single rupee. However, we gave crop insurance to farmers for one rupee. Some people misused this scheme.”

While clarifying his earlier comment, Kokate today said that the government is a beggar and not the farmers.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat was also criticised after a video went viral about him sitting next to a bag full of currency in his bedroom. Further, the issue of the tender of Sambhajinagar hotel bagged by social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat's son despite a lack of necessary eligibility conditions was raised by the Leader of Opposition in the state council, Ambadas Danve.

Although the minister's son has withdrawn from the tendering process after much noise, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a high-level probe into the matter.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse is being cornered by the opposition over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

Similarly, the ruling establishment became uncomfortable after Shiv Sena legislator Anil Parab levelled serious allegations against Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's son and Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, over the illegal sand trading and dance bar raids.

That prompted the Chief Minister to announce that if there is any truth in the material, he will take further action, while Yogesh Kadam outside the house said he would at an appropriate time prove that the allegations were false.

Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod hit the headlines for the alleged corruption during departmental postings.