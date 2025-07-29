Bumrah Set To Miss Fifth Test Of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Report
According to a report, despite India being down 1-2 in the five-match series, the team management and selectors have decided to go ahead with the original plan, as per which Bumrah will play only three of the five matches. Bumrah played in the first Test at Headingley, sat out in the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won, and played in the following two Tests at Lord's and last week at Old Trafford.
Thus, the BCCI Medical team has informed the Gujarat pacer that he should consider their suggestion as it is in line with safeguarding his back and keeping the long-term in mind, ESPNCricinfo reported on Tuesday.
"The development is not entirely a surprise, considering the medical team, in coordination with Bumrah, the Indian team management, and the selectors had decided he would play only three of the five Tests during the England tour. Bumrah played in the first Test at Headingley, sat out in the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won, and played in the following two Tests at Lord's and last week at Old Trafford," the report said.
With the Indian team not bowling since the fourth morning of the Manchester Test and only set to start the fifth set on Friday, it was expected that the 31-year-old Bumrah could play the final match, considering that it could help them win the Test and make it 2-2. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had added fuel to this speculation by saying that Bumrah was available for the fifth Test.
But with Bumrah forced to bowl on slowish, flat surfaces in the series, his workload has increased. In the fourth Test, he bowled 33 overs and claimed two wickets for 100 runs. The BCCI medical team felt that resting him would help in the long run.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment