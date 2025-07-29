Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF), a pioneer in precision diagnostics and precision medicine, is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 30 June 2025 and subsequent to the period end. Highlights include:

- PIQ - $12 million capital raise completed through oversubscribed SPP will be used to drive and accelerate the launch of the Company's suite of diagnostic tests.

- Promarker(R)D - Diabetic Kidney Disease prediction

o Simplified Next-gen test system released, providing an accurate high-throughput immunoassay that aligns closely with routine pathology workflows.

o Launched into the USA at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, the largest gathering of diabetes professionals in the world.

o CPT PLA billing code granted by American Medical Association supporting reimbursement activities.

o Update on launch activities in Australia and Rest of World.

- Promarker(R)Eso - Esophageal Cancer diagnosis

o Clinical validation results published in peer-reviewed journal demonstrating the test's accuracy for non-invasive diagnosis of esophageal adenocarcinoma.

o Distinguished Clinical Advisory Board formed.

- Promarker(R)Endo - Endometriosis diagnosis

o Advances towards clinical use: Landmark results presented at World Congress confirm the test offers a viable, real-world solution for non-invasive diagnosis of endometriosis.

o First patent granted for PromarkerEndo in Japan, validating the test's novelty in the world's 4th largest healthcare market.

- OxiDx - Oxidative stress monitoring

o Chinese patent granted.

o Peer-reviewed study published demonstrating OxiDx can detect oxidative stress and track muscle recovery after a horse race.

- PIQ - $6m funding boost to expand precision diagnostics capability: Proteomics International's WA Proteomics Facility to install new equipment infrastructure for higher throughput clinical testing.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

-p alt="Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37153en.png" style="float:left; height:15px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Dr Richard Lipscombe Managing Director Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd T: +61 8 9389 1992 E: ... Dirk van Dissel Investor Relations and Corporate Advisor Candour Advisory T: +61 408 326 367 E: ... Matthew Wright Media and Public Relations NWR Communications T: +61 451 896 420 E: ... Proteomics International (Europe) Plesmanweg 9, 7602 PD Almelo The Netherlands T: +31 85 40 11 173 E: ...