Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Capital Raising Update
Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) confirms that on 28 July 2025 it received A$3.9 million (before costs) through the issuance of new ordinary Shares as part of the A$11 million capital raising ("Capital Raising") announced by the Company on 12 May 2025 and approved at the General Meeting which took place on 21 July 2025.
The Capital Raising had also included the earlier issuance of A$3.5 million in Convertible Loans, bringing total proceeds received to date from the financing initiative to approximately A$7.5 million.
With respect to the A$3.9 million secured on 28 July 2025, 18,377,562 fully paid ordinary shares were issued by the Company ("Shares") at A$0.21 per Share.
At the commencement of the Capital Raising, associates of the Company's cornerstone investor and largest shareholder with 17% of the shares on issue (Gleneden Nominees Pty Ltd) committed to subscribe for A$3.6 million of Shares. Timing for receipt of these funds has now been revised to on or before 15 September 2025, as is provided for in an agreement entered on 27 July 2025 between the Company and Gleneden Nominees Pty Ltd.
The Company has also retained its ability to place the remaining A$3.6 million to other interested investors (on the same terms as the Capital Raising).
Receipt of the A$3.9 million, along with the $3.5 million Convertible Loan component of the Capital Raising, has provided the Company with financial liquidity for the near-term restart of the high-grade Hill End Gold Project, at a time of an historically strong A$ gold price.
