Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) To Pursue NASDAQ Listing

Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominari Securities LLC and Revere Securities LLC to list the Company on the NASDAQ.

Key Highlights

- NASDAQ dual-listing to open RML to the biggest liquidity capital market in the world, providing a pathway to increased interest, investment and support from major U.S. investors, institutions, brokers, U.S. Government bodies and other potential corporate growth opportunities.

- With RML's OTC listing imminent, an uplisting to the NASDAQ is the natural progression

- Some other critical mineral miners on the NASDAQ / NYSE include MP Materials Corp (MP, market cap A$17.3 billion), and Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA, market cap A$2.8bn).

This NASDAQ dual-listing strategy comes at a crucial time as the Company seeks to fast-track development of its Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver project in Idaho, USA.

Rationale for a dual-listing on NASDAQ

A dual-listing on the NASDAQ will strengthen Resolution's emerging status as a potential future American supplier of critical metals for the defense needs of the U.S. and its allies.

The Company believes it is a prudent time for RML to enter into the biggest liquidity capital market in the world given the increasing global recognition and appreciation within the US investment community of antimony and tungsten.

With RML's primary focus being on U.S. defense and U.S. national security metals, and the Horse Heaven project's location in Idaho, USA (adjacent to the high-profile A$3 billion Stibnite Project), the Company believes the NASDAQ to be a natural 'home' for RML.

North American investors are becoming increasingly aware of RML's position to potentially offer a much needed solution to the U.S. Government's need for critical minerals supply chain security, national security and national defense through the development of the Horse Heaven project.

The proposed timing is for the NASDAQ listing to occur during Q4 2025

Benefits of a dual-listing on NASDAQ

- Access to deeper capital markets: NASDAQ represents ~70% of U.S. equity trading volume.

- Exposure to institutional and retail investors in the U.S.: where capital appetite for domestic critical minerals and battery metals is rapidly growing.

- Alignment with U.S. Strategic Interests: making the company more visible to U.S. Federal funding programs, offtakers, and strategic investors.

- Increased Liquidity and Valuation Uplift: the increased recognition and access to larger liquidity pools can often result in a re-rating of a company's valuation.

- Greater Analyst and Media Coverage: can help attract long-term U.S. investors and funds.

- Currency Diversification and Capital Raising Flexibility: being priced in USD can make it easier for large North American institutions to conduct capital raisings and invest in the company.

For example, tungsten miner Almonty (AII, ALM) recently raised US$90 million for its NASDAQ listing in July, in a highly oversubscribed IPO.

- Improved M&A and Strategic Partner Options: the increased visibility can assist with corporate opportunities such as M&A, Joint Ventures and can ease the path to securing long-term supply agreements.

The Company's OTC listing is imminent, and Resolution expects to update the market shortly

Ari Zaetz, Managing Director of RML commented on the engagement:

"We are extremely pleased to have Dominari and Revere backing us as we develop our U.S. strategy.

Their support for our plans and vision to restore the U.S. critical metals supply chain is extremely encouraging. We are also deeply honoured to have the support of a Dominari and Revere that can leverage their extensive networks and relationships to assist with making Resolution and Horse Heaven more visible to the enormous North American investment market and enhance the Horse Heaven project to its full potential. RML being listed on the NASDAQ will stand shoulder to shoulder with other critical mineral miners listed in the U.S. including MP Materials Corp and Perpetua Resources Corp."

Engagement Terms with Dominari Securities LLC and Revere Securities LLC (the "Advisors")

- The engagement with the Advisors is for an initial 6 months and will be extended upon the NASDAQ listing.

- The Advisors will prepare and schedule roadshows for the Company, sponsor investors, and assist the sponsors by preparing an analysis of the target landscape to reach potential investors, funders, partners, institutions, and any professional firms interested in or involved in the Listing.

- As consideration for the Advisors' services, the Company will issue a total of 79,383,713 ordinary shares, to be split between Dominari and Revere ("Equity Fee Shares"). The Equity Fee Shares will be issued subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming General Meeting of the Company, and will be subject to a voluntary escrow period of 6 months. In addition, the Advisors will be issued subject to shareholder approval, 30,000,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.1382 and expiry of 3 years from date of issue (Options). The full terms of the Options are included in an Appendix to this announcement.

About Horse Heaven

With a rich history of past antimony, tungsten and gold mining, Horse Heaven has supplied the U.S. Government with significant quantities of antimony and tungsten in World War I, World War II and the Korean War. Horse Heaven is located directly adjacent to Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Antimony & Gold Mine (PPTA, A$3 billion market cap) in Idaho, USA. Horse Heaven's geological model is a direct analogue to Stibnite, bearing a strong resemblance to it's A$3 billion neighbour. The Resolution team is fully committed to restarting mining operations at Horse Heaven to restore the critical metals supply chain in the United States.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">









Aharon Zaetz Executive Director Resolution Minerals Ltd M: +61 424 743 098 ... Jane Morgan Investor Relations Jane Morgan Management M: +61 405 555 618 ...