MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Naoris Protocol Announces Upcoming TGE for $NAORIS

Naoris is Spearheading the First Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure for Web2, Web3 & Web 4

WELLINGTON, FL, July 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Naoris Protocol , the first in production quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has announced its upcoming TGE for July 31, 2025, marking a key milestone in the rollout of a new foundational security layer for the internet, designed to protect both Web3 and Web2 ecosystems from quantum and traditional threats.

The $NAORIS token will launch for trading on July 31 at 12:00PM UTC / 08:00AM ET. At TGE, the initial circulating supply will be 599.260,000 NAORIS tokens, with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $500M FDV. The token will be available for trading on Binance Alpha, Binance Perps, and Gate with additional exchange listings to be confirmed. For the latest details, visit the Naoris Protocol website on July 31.

In terms of utility, the $NAORIS token powers a machine-driven trust economy, enabling real-time, quantum-resistant security validations across both Web3 and traditional Web2 infrastructures. Embedded at the Sub-Zero layer within a Decentralized Trust Mesh, $NAORIS powers autonomous device-to-device security challenges that trigger token swaps per block, ensuring continuous, automated trust without human input. Each node earns influence and rewards based on its trust score, creating a dynamic consensus system rooted in behavior and reliability. Token holders can stake to secure the network and participate in governance, aligning incentives with long-term protocol resilience.

The announcement comes just weeks after Naoris raised $3 million in a strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, with participation from Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital.

The $NAORIS token is the core utility asset powering this infrastructure, enabling access to security services, governance and incentives for network participants. As the lifeblood of the Naoris Protocol, $NAORIS serves as the cyber-trust primitive that drives decentralized security infrastructure across blockchains, enterprises and IoT ecosystems.

Operating at the Sub-Zero Layer, beneath L0 to L2 blockchains, Naoris Protocol provides the trust and security fabric for decentralized applications and existing internet infrastructure. It integrates directly with EVM-compatible blockchains without requiring hard forks and extends protection to blockchain transactions, physical infrastructure, including enterprise systems, cloud platforms, IoT devices, validators, bridges and decentralized exchanges. Naoris Protocol's Post-Quantum technology is aligned with NIST, NATO and ETSI post-quantum standards – the US Government has mandated that all digital systems transition to post-quantum cryptographic standards by 2030, with legacy algorithms fully phased out by 2035.

“At Naoris, we firmly believe that blockchains cannot retrofit their way to post-quantum security, they must be built into the infrastructure from the ground up,” said Naoris CEO and Founder David Carvalho.“Our TGE helps us move closer to delivering the next standard in cyber-resilient infrastructure,ensuring global systems remain secure in the post-quantum era.”

Naoris' architecture combines Post-Quantum Cryptography, Decentralized Proof-of-Security (dPoSec) consensus, and Swarm AI to secure blockchain transactions and web infrastructure against quantum computing risks. Key features include:

Quantum-Secure Blockchain Transactions: Enhances EVM blockchains against quantum threats without network disruptions.

Trusted Web3 Infrastructure: Immutable, real-time mesh network secures nodes, validators, bridges, and DEXs.

Distributed Web2 Security: Converts all devices into validator nodes, forming a self-healing network without single points of failure.

Since launching its testnet in January, Naoris Protocol has recorded significant growth, with over 100 million post-quantum transactions processed, over 3.3 million wallets onboarded, over 1M security nodes and over 475 million cyber threats mitigated as well as 31 active projects under development across sectors such as finance, telecom, energy, defense, and IoT.

Alongside CEO and Founder David Carvalho, Naoris Protocol is guided by a leadership team with deep expertise across cybersecurity, defense, and blockchain verticals, bringing together a diverse range of global experience. The team includes David Holtzman, former CTO of IBM and a key architect of the DNS protocol; Ahmed Réda Chami, Ambassador of Morocco to the European Union and former CEO of Microsoft North Africa; Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff; and Inge Kampenes, retired Major General and former Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber Defence. Their combined backgrounds reflect the protocol's focus on building secure, scalable infrastructure for both Web3 and traditional systems.

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world's first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.

