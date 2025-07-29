​​S&P 500 And Nasdaq Hit Records As Trade Tensions Ease​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Modest gains mask underlying strength across markets

​The S&P 500's minimal 0.02% gain to fresh record highs tells a story of quiet confidence rather than explosive momentum. While the move appears modest, the ability to push through to new territory suggests the underlying trend remains intact.

​The Nasdaq 100's 0.33% advance proved more convincing, driven by renewed optimism around megacap earnings prospects. This divergence between the indices highlights the market's continued preference for growth over value in the current environment.

​Across the Atlantic, the FTSE 100's 0.1% gain demonstrates similar resilience, with the index recovering some ground from yesterday's selloff. The FTSE 250 remained flat, suggesting a more cautious approach among mid-cap investors.

​UK earnings provide mixed signals

​AstraZeneca helped drive the FTSE higher with strong second-quarter (Q2) results, particularly in its oncology franchise which delivered $6.3 billion in revenue. The pharmaceutical giant's performance exceeded analyst expectations, though tariff uncertainty from President Trump continues to weigh on the sector.

​Barclays provided an intriguing case study in market reaction, with shares initially climbing 1% before reversing to fall 1.4%. Despite beating expectations with strong investment banking revenue and announcing a £1 billion share buyback, analysts noted the beat was driven by specific divisions while overall revenue missed estimates.

​Other UK results painted a mixed picture. Greggs saw revenue rise 7% but profit fell on higher costs, while student housing firm Unite posted a 15% earnings rise as record numbers head to university. Games Workshop highlighted tariff concerns, noting potential £12 million impact if "nothing is done".

​Trade framework provides welcome relief

​The agreement to halve planned import duties to 15% represents a significant de-escalation in transatlantic trade tensions. Markets responded positively despite France's criticism of the deal as "submission".

​The framework provides much-needed clarity for businesses operating across the Atlantic. This reduction in uncertainty should support continued investment decisions that have been on hold pending policy clarity.

​Meanwhile, the resumption of Chinese-US trade talks in Stockholm offers another potential catalyst, despite Trump's hints at wider global tariffs supporting risk appetite.

​Fed decision looms large

​Market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain rates appear well-founded, but attention will turn to inflation pressures and upcoming payrolls data.

​Nike's 3.9% surge following J.P. Morgan' "just buy it" upgrade demonstrates how individual stock selection remains crucial.

