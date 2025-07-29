​Novo Nordisk Cuts Outlook As Wegovy Demand Slows​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Wegovy momentum stalls as reality bites

​Novo Nordisk's decision to slash its 2025 outlook represents a sobering reality check for the weight-loss drug market that had captured investor imagination. The company's guidance cut from 13-21% sales growth to just 8-14% signals that the initial euphoria around GLP-1 medications may have been overdone.

​US Wegovy prescriptions falling 13% in first-quarter (Q1) tells a story of market saturation and competitive pressure that many investors had hoped to avoid. The gap between analyst expectations and actual demand highlights how quickly sentiment can shift in pharmaceutical markets.

​The operating profit guidance reduction from 16-24% to 10-16% demonstrates the margin pressure facing the company. Rising competition and the emergence of compounded alternatives have clearly impacted Novo's pricing power and market share.

​Competitive landscape shifts rapidly

​The rise of compounded copycats in the US market represents a significant threat to Novo's dominance. These alternatives, while not FDA-approved, have clearly captured market share and undermined the company's competitive moat.

​The CEO's departure adds another layer of uncertainty to the company's prospects. Leadership changes during challenging periods often signal deeper strategic issues that may take time to resolve.

​However, the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) move to ban compounded knockoffs could provide some relief. If enforced effectively, this regulatory action might help Novo reclaim lost ground, though the damage to growth momentum appears already done.

​Market implications broaden beyond Novo

​The weight-loss drug market's slower-than-expected development has implications beyond Novo Nordisk. Competitors like Eli Lilly may also face questions about their growth assumptions and market penetration rates.

​The sector's valuation multiples had reflected exceptional growth expectations. This reality check suggests investors may need to recalibrate assumptions across the entire GLP-1 drug category.

​From a positioning perspective, the pharmaceutical sector faces renewed scrutiny over pricing and market access. These dynamics often create opportunities for contrarian investors prepared to look beyond near-term disappointment.

​Looking ahead to Q2 results

​The upcoming second-quarter (Q2) results will be crucial in determining whether this represents a temporary setback or a more fundamental shift in market dynamics. Investors will scrutinise prescription trends and competitive positioning closely.

​Management's ability to articulate a credible path back to growth will determine whether the current sell-off represents a buying opportunity or the beginning of a longer-term correction.

​Novo Nordisk share price – technical analysis

​The euphoria in Novo Nordisk has well and truly evaporated. The stock has plunged 63% from the highs seen a year ago, when the company was still basking in the hype of its weight loss drugs. A pullback has turned into a correction, then morphed into a downtrend, and now the shares are in a full-blown rout.

​This has wiped out all the gains made since late 2022; the default trade for months has been to sell the rally, and lower highs have prevailed over the year so far. There is little sign of that changing at present.

Novo Nordisk chartSource: IGImportant to know

