Dedola Global Logistics Unveils First Brand Update In Over Two Decades

"Our identity has always been rooted in honesty, dependability, and precision-in how we serve our clients and run every part of our business," said Marc Dedola , CEO. "With this rebrand, the design not only honors what we've built over the last 50 years but brings to life how we're moving forward."

Rather than changing who Dedola is, the brand update brings their public image into alignment with their reputation: transparent, tech-driven, and built for long-term relationships.

The visual refresh includes a bold new logo, refined typography, and a clean color palette-reflecting Dedola's innovation, experience, and transparency. The new website, now live at , offers a design experience that's both intentional and personal.

"As we approached our 50th, the big question was, 'What's next?' Then AI showed up, and I went down the best kind of rabbit hole. Every answer just raised more questions-and that was the fun of it," said Stephen Dedola, Chief Innovation Officer. "That journey reshaped how we think about client service. Our branding is our message: precision that's delivered by real people, powered by smart tech. Peace of mind, faster moves, and better visibility for our clients is still our focus."

Birkley London worked closely with the Dedola team to ensure that both imagery and text reflect the company's core strengths and philosophy.

"Finding Birkley was a happy accident-seeing our vision expressed in their design aesthetic. They helped us communicate-visually and authentically-who we are and who we are becoming," said Dedola.

Anna Pelova , Creative Director at Birkley, describes the results, "The new brand honors Dedola's 50-year legacy and tells its story of precision through bolder headlines and a visual identity that is more current yet personal. Every detail was designed to reinforce their promise of delivering precision logistics and keeping global logistics personal."

The rebrand rollout includes a new logo, redesigned website, brand video, and a multi-channel campaign across email, social media, and other platforms.

About Dedola Global Logistics

Dedola Global Logistics (DGL) was founded in 1976 on the belief that logistics should be precise, service should be personal, and clients should never feel like just another shipment in the system.

Today, Dedola delivers on that belief through a unique blend of human connection and smart technology. The company pairs deep industry experience with a high-tech, high-touch model that gives importers clarity, flexibility, and peace of mind. From ocean, air and inland freight, to customs services and tariff consulting, Dedola handles the complexity-so clients can stay focused on growing their business.

Dedola continues to invest in next-generation solutions, including its forthcoming HarmonyTi mobile app-a powerful tool that generates HTS code level, fully stacked duty and landed cost projections, and AI generated chapter-level, material based, and semantic classification suggestions. Across every service and touchpoint, Dedola moves forward with one promise: precision, delivered.

