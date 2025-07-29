TH Global Capital Celebrates 25 Years Of Excellence In Investment Banking

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--TH Global Capital , an award-winning global boutique investment banking firm recognized as Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor for three consecutive years, with a track record of closing transactions in 29 countries, is proud to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary on July 24, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the firm's journey.

Founded in 2000 by Vivek Subramanyam , TH Global Capital has become a globally recognized leader in Tech Services, Consulting, Technology, Business Services, and Healthcare. With a strong global presence across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the firm specializes in sector focused investment banking, asset management, and growth advisory. Over the past 25 years, TH Global Capital has grown to a team of 125 employees across 13 countries and 5 continents, delivering lasting impact for founders and investors around the world.

Key Milestones and Achievements



Named 'Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year' for the third year in a row at The M&A Advisor Awards, and received multiple awards for client service excellence

Completed transactions with some of the largest tech services and consulting companies in the world, including Accenture, IBM, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Endava, Globant and many others

Completed transactions with leading global private equity funds and/or their portfolio companies, including Blackstone, Advent International, Temasek, Sequoia Capital, Bain Capital, Summit Partners, New Mountain Capital, Frontenac and ARCHIMED Emerged as the leading global boutique investment banking firm for technology platform partners including:



ServiceNow – 9 transactions closed ($600M+ in value)

Salesforce – 12 transactions closed ($500M+ in value)

Adobe – 8 transactions closed ($500M+ in value) Microsoft – 6 transactions closed ($250M+ in value)



Built a global network of over 4,000 investors, underpinned by strong, long-standing relationships

Launched the growth advisory practice: 'TH Growth Strategy + Deal' to drive sustained value creation for clients

Expanded into asset management, with plans to launch both global and India focused funds Achieved multiple Great Place to Work certifications

“25 years in, our mission remains the same: to create wealth for founders, CEOs, and investors around the world. This milestone is a tribute to the incredible people, our clients, colleagues, and partners, past and present, who have helped shape TH into the global, trusted company it is today.” said Vivek Subramanyam , Founder and CEO of TH Global Capital.

