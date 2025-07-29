TH Global Capital Celebrates 25 Years Of Excellence In Investment Banking
Founded in 2000 by Vivek Subramanyam , TH Global Capital has become a globally recognized leader in Tech Services, Consulting, Technology, Business Services, and Healthcare. With a strong global presence across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the firm specializes in sector focused investment banking, asset management, and growth advisory. Over the past 25 years, TH Global Capital has grown to a team of 125 employees across 13 countries and 5 continents, delivering lasting impact for founders and investors around the world.
Key Milestones and Achievements
-
Named 'Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year' for the third year in a row at The M&A Advisor Awards, and received multiple awards for client service excellence
Completed transactions with some of the largest tech services and consulting companies in the world, including Accenture, IBM, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Endava, Globant and many others
Completed transactions with leading global private equity funds and/or their portfolio companies, including Blackstone, Advent International, Temasek, Sequoia Capital, Bain Capital, Summit Partners, New Mountain Capital, Frontenac and ARCHIMED
Emerged as the leading global boutique investment banking firm for technology platform partners including:
-
ServiceNow – 9 transactions closed ($600M+ in value)
Salesforce – 12 transactions closed ($500M+ in value)
Adobe – 8 transactions closed ($500M+ in value)
Microsoft – 6 transactions closed ($250M+ in value)
-
Built a global network of over 4,000 investors, underpinned by strong, long-standing relationships
Launched the growth advisory practice: 'TH Growth Strategy + Deal' to drive sustained value creation for clients
Expanded into asset management, with plans to launch both global and India focused funds
Achieved multiple Great Place to Work certifications
“25 years in, our mission remains the same: to create wealth for founders, CEOs, and investors around the world. This milestone is a tribute to the incredible people, our clients, colleagues, and partners, past and present, who have helped shape TH into the global, trusted company it is today.” said Vivek Subramanyam , Founder and CEO of TH Global Capital.
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment