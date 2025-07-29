Netjets Empowers Pilots With Cutting-Edge Safety Analytics From Flightpulse®

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Recognized worldwide for its safety-first focus, NetJets, the global private aviation leader, today announced the adoption of FlightPulse® from GE Aerospace across its operations in the United States and Europe, providing pilots with data to increase safety and efficiency from takeoff to landing.

FlightPulse® will equip NetJets' more than 4,400 pilots globally with secure, consolidated flight data to drive informed decisions on risk management, aircraft functionality and fuel, and their own performance, fostering continuous self-improvement. NetJets is the first private jet operator of its kind to embrace the technology, which it plans to begin deploying by the end of the year.

“In the world of aviation, safety is paramount and will always be NetJets' first and highest priority, integral to every decision we make,” said Adam Johnson, NetJets Chairman and CEO.“As the industry leader, it is our responsibility to elevate our safety programs by utilizing cutting-edge tools like FlightPulse® to continue to bring best-in-class service to our customers worldwide.”

Designed by pilots, for pilots, FlightPulse® is a fully configurable, modular Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) application. By putting important operational data directly in the hands of pilots, FlightPulse® empowers aviators to make more informed decisions, self-critique recent flight profiles, and compare themselves to their peers. FlightPulse® offers integrated pre- and postflight modules that deliver essential safety and sustainability insights about flight paths that help pilots bolster their flying performance.

As an extension of GE Aerospace's Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) program, FlightPulse® enables operators to provide crewmembers with rapid feedback on flight performance and insights to enhance safety and aid decision-making. On any given day, FlightPulse® processes data from an average of 2.5 million flights, providing pilots with comprehensive, data-driven insights to support safer and more efficient operations.

"We are proud to collaborate with NetJets as they adopt GE Aerospace's FlightPulse® software to enhance pilot decision-making and operational performance,” said Andrew Coleman, President and General Manager, GE Aerospace's Software as a Service.“This collaboration marks a significant milestone, expanding the global reach of business jet pilots using our software. Together, we are helping to drive innovation and safety in aviation by providing pilots with actionable, data-driven insights to optimize every flight."

Similar to its implementation of FlightPulse®, NetJets was the first shared ownership provider to establish a FOQA program, which has successfully produced actionable discoveries and strengthened safety margins. FlightPulse® is one of NetJets' newest tools to support its enduring efforts to elevate safety for pilots and passengers.

About NetJets

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets has been setting-and exceeding-industry standards for more than 60 years. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. The NetJets portfolio of distinctive companies, encompassing NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners, and QS Security, offers a variety of customizable travel solutions, including shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services, and specialized security services. This comprehensive suite of solutions is why so many of the world's most discerning travelers choose NetJets generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets today.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at .

