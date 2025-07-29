403
AUD/USD Forex Signal Today 29/07: Everything Sellof (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous AUD/USD signal on 17th July was not triggered.Today's AUD/USD Signals
- Risk 0.50% Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday.
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6541, $0.6554, or $0.6569. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6495 or $0.6448. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
I would look for a speculative long trade today from a rejection of the $0.6500 area, but be ready to take profit if the US Dollar momentum seems to get going again.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewConcerning the AUD, there will be a release of CPI (inflation) data at 2:30am London time. Regarding the USD, there will be a release of JOLTS Job Openings data at 3pm.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Check out our top 50 Forex brokers in the world .
