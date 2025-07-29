Nasdaq Analysis Today 29/07: Sustained Trend (Chart)
Financial institutions on the other hand are betting on their jubilant outlooks. President Trump has managed to produce a trade agreement with Japan and the E.U in recent days, that is looked upon positively. The Nasdaq 100 has responded to improved sentiment with buying. Record levels are showing an ability to sustain heights.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe Trend in the Nasdaq 100 is TemptingYes, there are moves downwards in the Nasdaq 100 frequently, but the upwards trend has certainly been the friend of buyers who are using conservative leverage and have patience. Even as more tariff news awaits and jobs numbers will be delivered on Friday, it may be logical to believe the Nasdaq 100 may continue to create higher momentum.
- Traders should remain realistic about their targets. Financial institutions appear to be buyers and this may not change near-term. Daily intraday results can always prove difficult for traders who are vulnerable to small changes in value due to limited funds. If the 23,450.00 mark is broken today and sustained higher this would be of interest. Tomorrow's trading as the Federal Reserve steps into the limelight will cause volatility.
