Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Sri Lanka's President In Maldives On State Visit


2025-07-29 02:21:59
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Disanayaka arrived in the Maldives, Monday, on a state visit at the invitation of Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu.

President Disanayaka and his delegation were received upon arrival at Velana International Airport by President Dr Muizzu.

During the visit, President Disanayaka is scheduled to hold official talks with President Dr Muizzu, focusing on further strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations.

The two leaders are also scheduled to deliver joint press statements outlining the outcomes of their discussions.

This is President Disanayaka's first state visit to the Maldives since assuming office in September 2024. The Maldives and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations on 26 July 1965, and this year is the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The post Sri Lanka's President in Maldives on state visit appeared first on Colombo Gazette .



