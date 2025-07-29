Sri Lanka's President In Maldives On State Visit

President Disanayaka and his delegation were received upon arrival at Velana International Airport by President Dr Muizzu.

During the visit, President Disanayaka is scheduled to hold official talks with President Dr Muizzu, focusing on further strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations.

The two leaders are also scheduled to deliver joint press statements outlining the outcomes of their discussions.

This is President Disanayaka's first state visit to the Maldives since assuming office in September 2024. The Maldives and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations on 26 July 1965, and this year is the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

