Prime Minister Notes Importance Of Tourism And Hospitality In Sri Lanka

She also noted that since 2011, when Sri Lanka first sent its culinary ambassadors to the global stage, the journey has been marked by dedication, vision, and a strong belief in the country's potential.

Amarasuriya made these remarks while addressing the Sirha Bocuse d'Or Sri Lanka 2025 awarding ceremony, held at the Cinnamon Life Hotel, Colombo.

“For Sri Lanka, our participation in this global journey is about more than culinary prestige. It is about placing ourselves at the heart of an international conversation. A conversation about creativity, craft, and cultural expression. Since 2011, when we first sent our culinary ambassadors to the global stage, our journey has been marked by dedication, vision, and a strong belief in our potential,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that Sri Lanka's presence on this platform is not incidental but it reflects the progress of Sri Lanka hospitality industry, culinary education, and national ambition.

“Tourism and hospitality in Sri Lanka are not only important economic sectors. They are also powerful expressions of who we are. Each memorable dining experience, whether served in a luxury hotel or a humble local eatery, represents our identity, builds global reputation, and creates meaningful connections between people and cultures,” she added.

For Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister said, Bocuse d'Or is both a reflection and a guide and shows how far Sri Lanka has come and helps shape the path ahead.

“Our participation has raised standards, promoted global ambition, and encouraged a spirit of excellence among a new generation of Sri Lankan hospitality professionals,” she added.

The Prime Minister was especially pleased to see so many women chefs participating in a field that has traditionally been male dominated.

“It is encouraging to witness strong female leadership emerging in Sri Lanka's culinary sector.”

During the ceremony, the Gold Award was presented to Cinnamon Life Hotel, the Silver Medal was awarded to Shangri-La Hotel, and the Bronze Medal went to Sheraton Hotel Colombo.

The event was attended by members of the culinary community and other distinguished guests.

