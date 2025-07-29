Netherlands Bars Israeli Ministers Smotrich And Ben-Gvir From Entry

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Dutch government has issued a travel ban on two high-profile Israeli ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, effectively preventing them from entering the Netherlands. The decision comes amid growing tensions surrounding their controversial political actions, which have sparked outrage among both international and domestic critics. This move is seen as part of a broader European response to the policies and rhetoric of the far-right figures within Israel's current government.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's Finance Minister, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Minister of National Security, have long been polarising figures in Israeli politics. Both ministers are affiliated with ultra-nationalist and right-wing ideologies that advocate for more stringent measures against Palestinians, including settlement expansion and military control over the West Bank. Smotrich has also faced backlash for suggesting that Palestinians should be resettled to other countries, while Ben-Gvir has been notorious for his inflammatory remarks against Arabs and his support for controversial policies such as the death penalty for Palestinians accused of terrorism.

The Dutch foreign ministry's decision was grounded in the ministers' involvement in policies that clash with European values, including human rights and the rights of minorities. Smotrich and Ben-Gvir's stances on Palestinian issues, along with their divisive statements, have prompted concerns within the EU, particularly regarding the escalation of violence in the occupied territories. In recent months, Ben-Gvir's actions as National Security Minister, including overseeing the police force, have raised alarms over the use of excessive force against Palestinians and minorities.

The ban has drawn both support and criticism across the political spectrum. Supporters of the move argue that it is a necessary response to the ministers' anti-Palestinian rhetoric and their policies that they deem to be in violation of international law. Human rights groups have long denounced the ministers for their advocacy of policies that critics argue may exacerbate tensions in the region and contribute to the destabilisation of the peace process. On the other hand, opponents of the ban claim that it is an infringement on diplomatic relations and an unwarranted interference in Israel's internal affairs.

The move by the Netherlands also fits into a wider trend of European nations increasingly scrutinising Israel's far-right government. Over the past few years, there has been growing concern in Europe regarding the policies of the Israeli government, especially with the rise of right-wing politics in Israel. Several European countries have been critical of settlement expansions in the West Bank and the erosion of Palestinian rights under the current administration. This particular ban, however, marks one of the most direct actions taken by a European country against Israeli officials, highlighting the escalating tensions between Israel and some members of the European Union.

The decision to bar the two ministers is also a reflection of broader international concerns about the trajectory of Israel's domestic policies. Critics argue that Israel's shift towards far-right politics, marked by the inclusion of extreme nationalist voices in the government, undermines efforts for peace and stability in the region. The Netherlands, along with other European nations, has been under increasing pressure to take a stand on Israel's policies towards Palestinians, especially as violence continues to rise in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel's foreign ministry has expressed strong disapproval of the Dutch move, accusing the Netherlands of interfering in its domestic affairs. Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that their government is committed to defending its right to self-determination and security, including through the controversial policies of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. The ban is unlikely to significantly alter Israel's position on these issues, but it does highlight the growing international divide over how to handle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

