Netherlands Bans Entry Of Ben Gvir And Smotrich Over Incitement To Violence And Ethnic Cleansing

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Netherlands / PNN / Agencies

The Dutch government announced Monday evening that it has imposed an entry ban on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, citing the extremist policies of the Israeli government amid growing European opposition to Israeli violations.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot stated that the two ministers have been declared persona non grata and their names have been entered into the Schengen Area's system as“unwelcome foreign nationals.”

She explained that the decision was made due to“their repeated incitement of settler violence against Palestinians, ongoing support for the expansion of illegal settlements, and their calls for ethnic cleansing in Gaza” as part of Israel's ongoing war of extermination in the Strip.

The Israeli ambassador to The Hague, Modi Ephraim, is expected to be summoned for an official reprimand at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to Bruins Slot, Israel will again be urged“to change the direction of its policies,” stressing that“the current situation is untenable and indefensible,” while reaffirming continued Dutch pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The move reflects growing European indications of action against ongoing Israeli violations. The Netherlands is also reportedly recommending freezing Israel's participation in the EU's Horizon research programme and considering additional trade restrictions if, according to Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof,“Israel is found to be failing to meet its commitments.”

Schoof tweeted following a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog that“The Netherlands will support the EU's plan to suspend Israel's participation in the Horizon programme if it is proven that Israel does not respect the relevant agreements,” noting the possibility of backing“further European measures in areas such as trade.”

Both barred ministers, Ben Gvir and Smotrich, have faced repeated international condemnation for their racist rhetoric and open incitement to forcibly displace Palestinians-positions they have increasingly translated into government policies targeting Palestinians.