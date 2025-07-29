Gaza Health Ministry: 113 Killed, 637 Injured In 24 Hours Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported on Tuesday that hospitals have received 113 martyrs, including one whose body was recovered from the rubble, and 637 injured in the past 24 hours due to the continued Israeli bombardment.

In a statement, the ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, as emergency and civil defence teams are unable to reach them due to the ongoing airstrikes and the extreme danger in targeted areas.

This brings the total toll of the Israeli assault on Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 60,034 martyrs and 145,870 injuries. Since March 18, 2025 alone, 8,867 people have been killed and 33,829 injured.

In a related development, the ministry revealed that over the past 24 hours alone, 22 martyrs and more than 199 injuries resulted from attacks on aid distribution areas, raising the death toll of what it called the "Breadline Massacres" to 1,179 martyrs and more than 7,957 injuries.

The Ministry of Health has called on families of the martyrs and missing persons to complete their data via a dedicated online portal, adding that more statistics and interactive data are available on the ministry's official platform.